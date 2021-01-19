Silver Airways announces new nonstop flights from GSP to 3 Florida cities

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Silver Airways has announced new nonstop flights between Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport to three cities in Florida.

According to the airline’s website, the new nonstop services will be GSP to Orlando, GSP to Tampa and GSP to Jacksonville.

Silver Airways officials said the nonstop flights will begin in March:

  • Orlando (MCO) to GSP – March 18, 2021 – Thursday, Sunday
  • Jacksonville (JAX) to GSP – March 19, 2021 – Monday, Friday
  • Tampa (TPA) to GSP – March 21, 2021 – Thursday, Sunday

According to the post on their website, the airline is offering $59 one-way fares through May 15, 2021.

