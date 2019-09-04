Silver Alert issued for 2 missing adults in Asheville

Karl Quade Anderson and Tonja Renee Tell (Source: N.C. Department of Public Safety)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Authorities have issued Silver Alerts for two missing adults in Asheville.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety asks the public to be on the lookout for Karl Quade Anderson and Tonja Renee Tell.

The agency issued Silver Alerts for Anderson and Tell early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say both are believed to suffer from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

They were last seen on Victoria Road in Asheville, N.C.

Authorities say Anderson and Tell may be headed to a gas station.

Anderson, 34, has short brown hair and hazel eyes. He’s 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt, dark gray shorts and a green Mountain Dew baseball cap.

Tell’s age was not immediately available. She is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 300 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. Tell was wearing a light blue shirt and Capri pants.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828–252-1110.