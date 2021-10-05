Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old in Rutherford Co.

Deputies are asking the public for help finding missing 16-year-old McKinzie Rose Caldwell. (RCSO)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16 year old in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating McKinzie Rose Caldwell.

She was last seen at her home on Freewill Baptist Church Road, in Bostic, on Sept. 29. She is a 16-year-old white female with long brown hair and hazel eyes, deputies said. She is 5’3” tall and approximately 105 pounds.

A clothing description is not available, however, she has long neon green colored fingernails.

A Silver Alert was issued for a mood disorder, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of McKinzie, you’re asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.