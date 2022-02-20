Missing 64-year-old man from NC located, deputies say

UPDATE (9:36 a.m.) – The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 64-year-old Roger Lee Stansel who was missing from Transylvania County.

The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said Stansel has been located and being evaluated by EMS due to exposure to the elements.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 64-year-old man from Transylvania County, N.C.

The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said Roger Lee Stansel is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.

The sheriff’s office described him as 5 foot, 11 inches tall and weighing 160 with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, dark gray wrangler pants, brown mismatched shoes and a blue toboggan.

Deputies said he was last seen in the area in the Skye Drive Area of the Williamson Creek Development in Transylvania County at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday. He is believed to be traveling on foot as he was last seen walking.

Several Rescue and Fire Departments are assisting Transylvania County Rescue Squad with a search of the area, TCSO said.

Officials said anyone with information pertaining to Stansel’s whereabouts is asked to call Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office (828) 884-3168 or Transylvania County Communications Center at (828) 884-3188.