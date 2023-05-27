RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing woman.

Deputies said 81-year-old Reinate Janzen was last seen Friday in Forest City around 7:30 a.m. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Investigators said Janzen may be driving a black 2015 Chevy Spark with a North Carolina license plate KBM-3186.

Janzen is 5’1 and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Deputies said she has short sandy brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt with black exercise pants.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.