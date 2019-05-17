Silver Salon to hold fundraising day for foster care organization

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Silver Salon in Powdersville will be holding Silver Salon Foster day to benefit Fostering Great Ideas.

Fostering Great Ideas is an organization that helps children in foster care as well as foster care parents.

Silver said that they wanted to help make an impact on the community outside of the salon.

“On May 18, every dollar that comes into our salon is going to go toward Fostering Great

Ideas. Our staff is donating their time, services and all the money from retail is going to this great organization,” Evan Silver, salon owner said.

Silver and his wife, Erin Silver, fostered two children before adopting them last year.

“There’s a lot of people that say, ‘Oh, I want to do a lot for the foster community, but I can’t right now take kids into my house’ and I completely understand that. That’s why Fostering Great Ideas, you can get involved in helping the foster care community without taking children into your home,” Evan Silver said.

The Silver Salon Foster Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the salon located at 117 Bracken Ln, Easley, SC 29642.