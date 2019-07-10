Simpsonville approves new branding

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Simpsonville has approved new branding for the city which includes new a logo, seal, and tagline.

Simpsonville City Council approved the branding proposal from planning firm Arnett Muldrow & Associates of Greenville during a City Council Business Meeting, Tuesday evening.

The city says the rebranding is the result of roundtables, public input, and a steering committee which included council members, city staff, business owners, and the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Our new logo shows that we are proud to live, work and play in the City of

Simpsonville,” Mayor Curtis said.

“Not only does our new tagline ‘Simply Home’ evoke the values of family and community, it also captures the fact that you can find all that you might need and want in Simpsonville.”

The new tagline for the city is “We are Simpsonville, South Carolina. Simply Historic, Simply Connected, Simply Home.” The tagline can then be shortened to “Simply Home.”

It replaces the current slogan of “Character protected, community perfected.”

The city says residents and visitors will soon see the new logo, tagline, and other elements throughout the city and online.