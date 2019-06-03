SIMPSONVILLE, SC – It’s out with the old and in with the new in Simpsonville.

City leaders met Monday during the first of a three-day series of meetings to discuss re-branding the community as part of a new marketing campaign.

According to City Administrator Dianna Gracely, the primary goal is to create a new logo and slogan.

“You’ll start seeing it on city vehicles, all of the public works, police and fire,“ she explained. “There will be some new signage out on 385, some interstate signage out on Fairview road.“

“Sharp and succinct“ and “simple and recognizable“ were just a few terms thrown into a round table discussion with representatives from Arnett Muldrow and Associates, a planning firm based out of Greenville.

“We’re listening to what the qualities and attributes that the citizens love about Simpsonville are, and then we kind of shift into production mode,“ said Ben Muldrow, a company partner.

City employee’s discussed a range of ideas from bright colors in the design phase, to a circle encompassing all of the city from Five Forks to Fairview Road.

One local business employee suggested she preferred to stay away from using the iconic clock tower as a symbol in the new version.

The group seemed to agree that their main focus was honoring the past while embracing a bright future.

The re-branding comes as Simpsonville expands rapidly, ranking 14th in the state for Growth from 2017-2018, according to statistics released by the U.S. census bureau.

The finished product will replace the city’s current logo and slogan, “Character protected, community perfected.“

“We’re looking for something that’s very catchy but also identifies what Simpsonville is,“ Gracely said.

A public input session will be held at The Senior and Activity Center on W. Curtis Street starting at 6 p.m. on Monday.

City council will continue to review options on Tuesday, with a final presentation of one product idea on Wednesday afternoon.

The logo design will be presented to the community for a first-time look at a Simpsonville city council meeting on June 25, with the final vote scheduled for July 11.