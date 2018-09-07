Simpsonville city leaders accused of campaign finance violations Video

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) - Documents shared with 7News by a former Simpsonville city councilwoman appear to show that several Simpsonville city officials are under investigation by the S.C. State Ethics Commission.

Former Simpsonville City Councilwoman Sylvia Lockaby filed several complaints with the commission.

"Just do the right thing," Lockaby said. "If people want honest people in government, and if you have dishonesty...it just seems like it's going to follow you your whole career."

She shared a letter she received from the commission stating it "has determined that probable cause exists to support the alleged violations" by Simpsonville Mayor Janice Curtis, Councilman Stewart K. Cummings, Councilman Matthew Gooch, and at least one person from a campaign group called Citizens to Elect Four.

The city officials are accused of multiple campaign finance violations, including failing to file campaign contributions and receiving campaign contributions that exceed the contribution limit of $1,000.

"It's the 2016 campaign to elect the people to take office in 2017," Lockaby said. "I believe that's what it was."

Curtis and Cummings did not respond immediately to a comment request. Gooch called the allegations "ludicrous."

Citizens to Elect Four is accused of failing to file campaign finance forms and exceeding the campaign contribution limit of $1,000. 7News was unable to reach Citizens to Elect Four.

A panel of three ethics commissioners will hold a formal hearing on the matters, according to the letter provided by Lockaby.

"I've done my part, and so they need to do theirs," Lockaby said.