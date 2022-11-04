Simpsonville, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s a festival bringing together those who love the outdoors.

Everything Outdoor Fest is a three-day festival showcasing outdoor activities like fishing, cycling, off-roading, camping and hiking.

Meet with experts from companies like Doc Dogs and REI to talk about their co-op this weekend.

Tickets must be purchased online before arrival.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. at the Historic Hopkins Farms located at 3717 Fork Shoals Road.

Festival operation hours:

November 4: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

November 5: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

November 6: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Visit the website for more information.