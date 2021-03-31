Simpsonville installed automated license plate readers

Simpsonville, SC (WSPA) – In Simpsonville, new technology is opening the door to new crime-fighting techniques.

Automated license plate readers placed strategically across Simpsonville, helping law enforcement recover stolen vehicles, but also raising privacy concerns in the process.

Since May of 2020, Simpsonville law enforcement has used license plate readers to help them solve crimes.

For Steve Hussey, It’s a good use of money. “If it’s going to catch some criminals that’s good.” Simpsonville resident, Steve Hussey said.

The 10 cameras are strategically placed in what research shows as high crime areas. The cameras only capture the license plate of the vehicle and the information is stored for 30 days.

“Multiple data points are associated with a license plate. If you have to pay taxes, transfer a title. You’re going to fill out the color of the car, the make of the car, the year of the car, how much the car weighs, so that data will most likely with the license plate.” City of Simpsonville, Community Relations, Justin Campbell said.

The department bought 4 cameras’, while 6 others are on loan at no immediate cost, with the option to buy them. If the plate is stolen or wanted an alert is sent directly to the police.

“If someone has kidnapped a child and there is an amber alert and that person goes through Simpsonville and passes in front of one of these cameras, we’re going to get an immediate alert.” Campbell said.

Although this practice is legal in South Carolina, legislatures have considered passing legislation over the years.

“The city of Simpsonville and the Simpsonville police department welcome having a dialogue, what are best practices with this technology. We don’t believe we’re doing anything unethical; we don’t believe we’re invading privacy, but we are happy to let legislatures know why this technology is so important.” Campbell said.

The program is backed by a company called Flock Safety. The cameras are paid for with tax dollars.

The cameras are $2,000 apiece and city officials say, so far, they’ve helped deputies bring closure to at least one sexual assault case.