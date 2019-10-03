Simpsonville is “worst driving city” in SC says new study

A new study tells a pretty bleak tale when it comes to South Carolina drivers.

Analysts with the insurance comparison site Quote Wizard found drivers in the Palmetto State are the “second worst” in the nation.

What’s more, three of the top five “worst driving cities” are in the Upstate.

The equation is simple, more drivers, more accidents.

But there is one Census Designated area, five times smaller than Greenville, that now has a new designation as the worst driving city in the state: Simpsonville.

“I’m just surprised that Simpsonville is number one,” said longtime resident Jeff Wolf.

https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/south-carolina-best-and-worst-driving-cities

Quote Wizard analysed self-reported data from 50,000 drivers in the state and found the greater Simpsonville area, Five Forks and Mauldin were all in the top 5.

The company says the data shows the frequency in each municipality of:

accidents

DUIs

speeding tickets

other citations

So why these Greenville suburbs? Quote wizard says normally it’s cities that fall along congested highways. But not necessarily in South Carolina.

“Simpsonville did fall along the I-385 coordior, but more of the city is outside of the highway, which kind of leads to a different trend in SC. That the driver quality in those cities with a lack of traffic could be an isolated thing where folks really are bad drivers in those cities,” said Adam Johnson a Quote Wizard Research Analyst.

“I’m surprised that they would list Simpsonville,” said Police Captain Fred Foreman.

Still, Captain Fred Foreman with the Simpsonville Police Force admits the area has seen a boom in population. And he can explain a 40% jump in DUIs.

“We had an officer that was specifically tasked with traffic and so our DUI numbers went up because of that,” said Foreman.

State Trooper Joe Hovis says fatalities have actually dropped 7% year-to-date Statewide, but the big four killers persist:

lack of seatbelt

DUIs

distracted driving

speeding

“50% of traffic deaths in SC are alcohol related,” said Trooper Joe Hovis.

It’s not all bad. The Upstate also claims the “best” driving city: Clemson.

“Wow, that’s hard to believe with all those students,” said Wolf.

“With the best driving cities, there’s a lot of controversy because people might assume that Clemson drivers are among the worst in SC but it’s fun to see that our data showed otherwise,” said Johnson.