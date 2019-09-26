Simpsonville man accused of child sex crimes

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a man on child sex crimes.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators started an investigation on Aug. 9 after receiving information about a possible exploitation of a child.

During the investigation, investigators found several images of Brian Sturdivant, Jr., 31, of Simpsonville, engaging in sexual acts with a child, who was 8 years old at the time.

According to the release, information about another unidentified victim was revealed during the investigation, and investigators believe that the incidents took place during the summer of 2016.

Sturdivant was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts of first-degree exploitation of a minor.

He remains in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Investigators also believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Investigators at 864-467-4139 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.