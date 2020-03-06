Simpsonville man accused of helping brother escape work detail in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services issued an arrest warrant for a man who reportedly helped his brother plan his escape from a Richland County work crew in 2019.

According to a news release, Jerl Lynn Dickerson, 31, of Simpsonville, was charged with criminal conspiracy after he reportedly helped his brother, Eric Ryan Dickerson, plan to escape from the work crew on Dec. 27, 2019 on Caughman Road in Columbia.

Eric Dickerson was captured several hours later.

Jerl Dickerson is currently detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia on unrelated charges from Anderson County.

Accor