Simpsonville man arrested on multiple child sex crimes, sheriff’s office says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested on various child sex crimes Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators arrested Michael Adam Knight, 47, of Simpsonville, on 10 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of voyeurism.

Investigators started an investigation on Aug. 26 regarding Knight’s possible involvement with child pornography.

During the investigation, investigators executed a search warrant at Knight’s home and found multiple electronic devices with hundreds of files of child pornography, including several “live” victims, or victims who were in direct contact with Knight.

Knight was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond.

According to the release, several of those victims were identified, but investigators said they are concerned there might be other victims.

Anyone who might have had contact with Knight is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.