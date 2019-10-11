Simpsonville man filmed at least five children with hidden camera, deputies say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A Simpsonville man is in jail, charged with nearly two dozen child sex crimes.

Michael Adam Knight is charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of sexual criminal contact with a minor, and one count of voyeurism after deputies said they found hundreds of images and videos of children at his house in Simpsonville. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Knight also filmed at least five children using a hidden camera in the bathroom of his home.

Neighbors told 7News they’re shocked.

“It’s shocking, surprising because this is…somewhat of a friendly neighborhood, and you wouldn’t think that someone like this would be living in your neighborhood,” said neighbor Ketn Shah.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Knight after receiving a tip in late August. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at Knight’s house and used the Sheriff’s Office’s electronic detection dog, Queue, to help sniff out memory cards and devices.

“Stuff that the normal human would overlook, Queue affords us that opportunity to not miss these items,” said Lt. Ryan Flood, who is the public information officer with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they also discovered images and videos recorded by a hidden camera in a bathroom at Knight’s house.

“[The camera] was able to capture still images, video of children in a compromised manner,” Flood said.

Investigators believe Knight knew the children, and so far they’ve identified at least five victims.

“We’re still sorting through a plethora of evidence, looking for potentially more,” Flood said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.

Knight is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.