Simpsonville mayoral challenger unseats incumbent

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The voters spoke and there will be a new mayor in town when the first of the year rolls around in Simpsonville. Paul Shewmaker beat out incumbent Janice Curtis by just over 250 votes.

Shewmaker is ready to get to work as the newly elected Simpsonville mayor.

“I’ve got four years of work to do as the new mayor of Simpsonville and I’m looking forward to it,” said Shewmaker.

He says people living here won’t see too much of a change in the direction of the city, rather how they get there.

“I have pushed very hard for the communication that has been an issue for the citizens. It was one of the big reasons why I got into the race.”

He has a focus on transparency.

“The big change for me is going to be working on communication for the things that are coming in front of city council and the board of zoning appeals and the planning commission,” said Shewmaker.

This all to help people get involved in their government.

“So the citizens of Simpsonville can make informed comment prior to those decisions being taken,” said Shewmaker.

He also vows to bring a calmness to city hall.

“Civility in government, Simpsonville has unfortunately a fairly long record of having some problems with a little bit too much drama,” said Shewmaker.

He’s has lived in Simpsonville for more than three decades.

“So I’ve got a long history, deep roots in this community my family lives here,” said Shewmaker.

He says he’s committed to making it the best place for his new constituents to build their families too.

“This is home. I absolutely love the city that’s why I’m invested. I’m not looking for a political career that’s not why I got in the race. This is more of a calling to come to Simpsonville city hall and make a difference.”