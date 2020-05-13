Simpsonville officials help provide free meals for all senior citizens in the area

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Simpsonville partnered with Senior Action and Meals on Wheels to hand out free meals to seniors in the Golden Strip.

Many businesses are slowly reopening but organizations in the community are taking steps to continue to protect and support the most vulnerable population.

“Meals on Wheels prepares and packages the food, Senior Action delivers it to our site and then we package it and distribute it,” Dianna Gracely, city administrator for City of Simpsonville said.

While they anticipate the Simpsonville Activity and Senior Center to stay closed due to COVID-19 concerns, they want to make sure their seniors still feel appreciated.

This morning cars filled with seniors lined up to receive two meals, one warm and one frozen, from officials from the City of Simpsonville.

Each meal contained a meat, a starch, milk and some sort of vegetable.

They plan to hand out food every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for as long as possible to seniors aged 60 and older living in Mauldin, Simpsonville or Fountain Inn.

Gracely said they will open the senior center whenever the city feels it is completely safe to do so.

“Seniors are a very vulnerable population so it may be a while before we are comfortable having the building open, but until that time this is a great substitute because we are still able to see them three times a week and provide meals for them,” Gracely said.

For more information about Senior Action and how to sign up to receive free meals please visit their website.