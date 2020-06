SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect following a burglary on Wiley Drive.

Police said the burglary happened Wednesday morning between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

The suspect, pictured above, was last seen on foot near Neely Ferry Road and Capewood Drive.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Investigator James Donnelly, with Simpsonville PD, at (864) 967-9536 or CRIME STOPPERS at (864) 232-7563.