SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Simpsonville Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at Stillwater Apartments early Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the apartment complex around 12:50 a.m. and discovered a deceased man with a gunshot wound to his chest in one of the apartments.

The victim’s name was not released at this time pending notification of kin.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Simpsonville Police at 864-967-9536.