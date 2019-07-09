Simpsonville receives $500,000 grant for Arts Center renovations

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Simpsonville Arts Center will be getting a face-lift.
The city received a $500,000 grant to renovate the outside and inside of the facility, which is located on Academy Street.
The grant came from the Appalachian Regional Commission, according to a release.
City officials said the grant, along with their funding, will allow the city to offer arts, community theater and cultural and education activities to the community.
“Fundraising efforts, fiscal responsibility and the grant awarded by ARC move Simpsonville one step closer to providing a public space for the arts that will contribute to the local economy and enhance quality of life,” Mayor Janice Curtis said.
The renovation project will cost approximately $2,446,960 and take about two years to complete.
Work on the project is slated to begin sometime next year.