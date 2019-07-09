Simpsonville receives $500,000 grant for Arts Center renovations

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Simpsonville Arts Center will be getting a face-lift.

The city received a $500,000 grant to renovate the outside and inside of the facility, which is located on Academy Street.

The grant came from the Appalachian Regional Commission, according to a release.

City officials said the grant, along with their funding, will allow the city to offer arts, community theater and cultural and education activities to the community.

(Source: City of Simpsonville)

“Fundraising efforts, fiscal responsibility and the grant awarded by ARC move Simpsonville one step closer to providing a public space for the arts that will contribute to the local economy and enhance quality of life,” Mayor Janice Curtis said.

The renovation project will cost approximately $2,446,960 and take about two years to complete.

Work on the project is slated to begin sometime next year.