1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District Jackson County Schools - Smoky Mountain District Madison County Schools - NC Mitchell County Schools

Simpsonville business hosting Sew-A-Thon to benefit local women’s shelter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Marietta’s Quilt and Sew in Simpsonville will be hosting a Sew-A-Thon Monday from 1-4 p.m.

Owner Marietta Louk welcomes men and women of any skill level to help sew cosmetic bags.

The cosmetic bags will be used by a local women’s shelter and will be stuffed with toiletries.

Anyone interested is welcome to donate toiletry items like brushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, tissues, deodorant and lotion to the store.

A second sew-athon will take place February 3 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Mariettas Quilt and Sew is located at 3421 North Industrial Dr. Simpsonville, SC 29681.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store