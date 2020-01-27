Simpsonville business hosting Sew-A-Thon to benefit local women’s shelter

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Marietta’s Quilt and Sew in Simpsonville will be hosting a Sew-A-Thon Monday from 1-4 p.m.

Owner Marietta Louk welcomes men and women of any skill level to help sew cosmetic bags.

The cosmetic bags will be used by a local women’s shelter and will be stuffed with toiletries.

Anyone interested is welcome to donate toiletry items like brushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, tissues, deodorant and lotion to the store.

A second sew-athon will take place February 3 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Mariettas Quilt and Sew is located at 3421 North Industrial Dr. Simpsonville, SC 29681.