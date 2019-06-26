Logo examples for Simpsonville rebranding (From: City of Simpsonville)

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Simpsonville unveiled a new branding proposal for the city which includes new a logo, seal, and tagline.

The proposal was presented to Simpsonville City Council during a meeting Tuesday night.

The city says the rebranding is the result of roundtables, public input, and a steering committee which included council members, city staff, business owners, and the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Current logo for the City of Simpsonville (From: City of Simpsonville)

“With the recent growth Simpsonville has had, now is the time to promote the City with a fresh bold look,” said Mayor Janice Curtis.

“Whether it’s economic development opportunities, entertainment, shopping, food or outdoor recreation, Simpsonville has so much to offer. We want a versatile brand that allows us to show off how wonderful Simpsonville is.”

“Simply Home”

The proposed new tagline for the city is “We are Simpsonville, South Carolina. Simply Historic, Simply Connected, Simply Home.”

The tagline is then shortened to “Simply Home.”

The tagline would replace the current slogan of “Character protected, community perfected.”

Included in the proposal is a monogram “S” in a diamond which is said to be based on the clock tower in downtown Simsponville.

The new seal would also contain an image of the clock tower.

The proposal also contains examples of how the new branding could be used, including apparel, banners, entertainment ads, merchandise, and city vehicle branding.

The new branding comes from planning firm Arnett Muldrow & Associates of Greenville.

City Council is expected to vote on whether to adopt the branding proposal at a July 9 meeting. That meeting begins at 6:30pm.