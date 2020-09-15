Simpsonville woman dies after being run over by own vehicle

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner’s Office officials said a Simpsonville woman died after her vehicle rolled over her last week.

Coroner Parks Evans said Charlotte Diane Brown, 60, arrived at her home on Sept. 11 and pulled into her vehicle in the driveway.

When Brown got out of her vehicle, the vehicle rolled backward over her.

According to the release, Brown was taken to an area hospital by EMS, where she later died.

Evans said Brown’s cause of death was blunt force trauma due to vehicle versus pedestrian. Her manner of death was deemed an accident.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories