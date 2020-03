PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Simpsonville woman is dead after falling off of the edge of a waterfall at Laurel Forks Falls early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, Taylor Coleman, 25, Simpsonville, was out camping with friends when she fell off of the top of a waterfall at Laurel Forks Falls around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Coleman was pronounced dead at Prisma Health in Greenville.