LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) – A winning ticket has been sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. history and the 3rd largest in the history of the game.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The California Lottery said on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market.

Thirty-six $1 million-winning tickets and three $2 million-winning tickets were sold. The $2 million winners were sold in Florida, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. The $1 million winners were sold in:

California: 7

Connecticut: 1

Florida: 4

Illinois: 1

Indiana: 1

Kentucky: 1

Massachusetts: 3

Maryland: 2

Missouri: 1

New Hampshire: 1

New Jersey: 2

New York: 5

Ohio: 1

Texas: 4

Wisconsin: 1

West Virginia: 1

Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $1 billion to $1.08 billion at the time of the drawing, moving it from the seventh largest to the sixth largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.08 billion (est. Powerball): July 19, 2023 $1.050 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin $758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts $754.6 million (Powerball): Feb. 6, 2023; Washington

The winner can choose either the total jackpot paid out in yearly increments or a $558.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball in November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

With or without a jackpot winner, the next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET. Powerball tickets are $2 each, and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

If you weren’t lucky enough to win the Powerball jackpot, you still have a chance at a record-setting Mega Millions jackpot. Currently estimated at $720 million, the pot ranks as one of the largest in Mega Millions history. The next drawing for that game is Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.