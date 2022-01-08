Single-vehicle crash kills one person in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Greenwood County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on S.C. Highway 702 at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

SCHP said the driver of a 2013 Ford Pickup Truck was traveling west on Hwy 702 when they ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees. The driver passed away at the scene.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as Gavin L. Truelove, 23, of Ninety Six.