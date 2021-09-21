Site of gas deaths in 2019 to be demolished for new housing in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina housing project where two men died in a gas leak in 2019 is about to be demolished.

The Post and Courier reports that the 81-year-old buildings that make up Allen Benedict Court in Columbia have been vacant since January 2019.

That’s when Calvin Witherspoon Jr. and Derrick Roper were found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Hundreds of code violations were later uncovered on the property.

The Columbia Housing agency says it will include former Allen Benedict residents in planning for the site’s redevelopment as new affordable housing.