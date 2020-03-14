Sitel Spartanburg employee tests positive for COVID-19, prompts evacuation

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – An employee for Sitel Group has tested positive for COVID-19 leading to all associates evacuating its Spartanburg location.

The evacuation came after the company was advised by the South Carolina DHEC. This resulted in a deep clean of the facility.

Sitel Group released in a statement that, “The health and safety of our employees is our priority. We have reiterated to our employees that they should monitor their health and contact their health providers if they feel ill. We had certified vendors in viral decontamination who completed a hospital-grade deep clean at the site yesterday evening.”

The company said all employees will be working remotely until further notice.