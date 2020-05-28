Sitel Spartanburg now hiring for 325 new work from home positions

John Francis, who owns the McDonald’s in Sidney, Mont., poses for a photo in front of his restaurant, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2007. Francis found himself outsourcing the drive-thru window to a Texas telemarketing firm, not because it’s cheaper but because he can’t find workers. Record low unemployment across parts of the West has created tough […]

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Sitel Group announced Thursday they are looking to hire more than 300 associates for their Spartanburg contact center.

According to a news release, Sitel Spartanburg is starting to hire 325 new associates.

“In times of uncertainty and heightened stress, we are proud to continue creating career opportunities for our community,” David Rogers, Sitel Spartanburg’s site director, said. “Our speed of response has enabled us to keep operating safely. We remain committed to deploying flexible, agile and secure CX solutions to support client growth during these unprecedented times.”

The new positions are full-time work from home opportunities that offer several benefits, as well as a brief paid onsite training that will follow social distancing guidelines.

“Our work from home model offers not only great benefits and career growth, but the ability to work from the comfort o their own home,” Rogers said.

According to the release, Sitel is committing a portion of the new positions to military families and veterans.

So far, the company has hired more than 600 veterans and military spouses in their contact centers.

Anyone interested in applying for one of the new positions is asked to visit jobs.sitel.com and enter the keyword, “Spartanburg,” to start the application.