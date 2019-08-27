Situation involving barricaded subject at Greenville apartment complex resolved, police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said a situation involving a barricaded subject at an area apartment complex has ended.

According to police spokesperson Brandon Lavorgna, officers responded to Azalea Hill Apartments, located at 1600 Azalea Hill Drive, at around 3 a.m. in regard to a barricaded subject in one of the units.

Officers were unsure at the time if the subject was armed or not, and SWAT team members, as well as crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

Lavorgna said the individual was the only person inside the apartment at the time of the incident, and said the situation has since been resolved.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

