Six arrested during Saturday protest in Asheville

Asheville, NC (WSPA) – Six people were arrested Saturday on a variety of charges during protests in Asheville, the police department said.

According to a news release from the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to the Renaissance Hotel around 8:17 p.m. Saturday night in response to protesters blocking guests from entering the hotel and breaking windows.

Police said that when they arrived the protesters began marching down Woodfin Street toward the Buncombe County Courthouse. While marching, bicyclists surrounded an officer’s vehicle and were told they would be arrested if they did not move.

According the release, protesters did not move and officers began making arrests at which time another group of protesters jumped on them, resulting in four officers suffering minor injuries. Weapons, including a knife and a “window breaker” were confiscated.

The individuals were arrested and released on a written promise. Those arrested are as follows:

Payton Claire Anapol, 21, of Swannanoa Disorderly Conduct Fail to Disperse on Command Resist Public Officer Impede Traffic Sit/Stand/Lie

Dennis Raymond Frostbutter, 29, of Spencer, Disorderly Conduct Fail to Disperse on Command Resist Public Officer Driving While License Revoked Not Impaired Use Foreign License While Driving While License Revoked Impede Traffic Sit/Stand/Lie Speeding

Lavender Batya Ross, 23, of Asheville Fail to Disperse on Command Resist Public Officer Impede Traffic Sit/Stand/Lie

Auden David Miller, 19, of Asheville Assault on a Government Official Fail to Disperse on Command Resist Public Officer Impede Traffic Sit/Stand/Lie Disorderly Conduct

Abigail Lynn Snow 23, of Asheville Disorderly Conduct Fail to Disperse on Command Resist Public Officer Impede Traffic Sit/Stand/Lie

Claire Louise Bowling, 19, of Asheville Fail to Disperse on Command Resist Public Officer Impede Traffic Sit/Stand/Lie



If anyone has any information on this incident, or was a victim of a crime during this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.