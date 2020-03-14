Six arrested in case involving runaway juveniles in Cherokee Co.

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department arrested six adults for contributing to delinquency of a minor.

According to a news release from the Cherokee County Sherrif’s Office, deputies located two runaway juveniles Saturday morning at a residence off of Easy Street in Gaffney. They had been reported missing Friday, March 6.

Officers arrested six individuals, ranging from ages 18 to 64, in the home for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The individuals arrested were:

Larry Easler, Sr., 64, of Gaffney

Christine Gay, 32, of Gaffney

Adam Gibbs, 18, of Gaffney

Jeremy Weeks, 19, of Gaffney

Patty Weeks, 55, of Gaffney

Don Yeargin, 31, of Gaffney

Gibbs, who also had an outstanding warrant for larceny, was also charged with resisting arrest.

The juveniles were transported to a South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice facility until a court date is scheduled for Family Court.