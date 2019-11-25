Six candidates file to run in special election for Greenville County Sheriff

GREENVILL, S.C. (WSPA)–Six people will run for Greenville County Sheriff in the special election happening early next year. The deadline to file was over the weekend.

And this election has the potential to cost a lot of money.

The republicans will face off in a primary, and potentially a runoff. The busy election season comes with a steep price tag.

Elections director Conway Belangia says a normal election year has a handful of elections. In 2020 Greenville county will head to the polls at least eight times.

“These three elections and right in the middle of that is the democratic presidential preference primary,” said Belangia.

That’s because since former sheriff Will Lewis was convicted of misconduct in office, the seat is open and a special election will be held.

“I’m sure that that will be something that people will talk about and they’ll wonder why are we going to the polls in January and March,” said Belangia.

The republican ticket includes Darius Hall, Hobart Lewis, AT Smith, Robert Whatley, and Sean Zukowsky. Paul Guy is the only democrat running. All have backgrounds in law enforcement or criminal justice.

Belangia says there will be a primary between the republicans and likely a runoff. He says it’s a lot of work to put on so many elections.

“We say 60 to 75 days to really put one on correctly. And that is really stretching our resources,” said Belangia.

It’s expensive too elections can cost anywhere between $120,000 and $180,000.

“The poll workers have to get paid and the poll workers have to man every polling place and that’s a major cost of elections,” said Belangia.

With the new voting system the price doesn’t stop there.

“Because we’ve not had ballot cost in the past which we do now and that can be anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000,” said Belangia.

Belangia says with the sheriff’s race and the other elections next year his office will be very busy.

“It may be lots of late nights and early mornings and lots of coffee and weekend work but we’ll get it done,” said Belangia.

Belangia says even though a special election can have low turnout Sheriff’s races general bring more people to the polls. He’s expecting about 40-percent of voters to turn out for the election on March 10th.