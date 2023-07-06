GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – SIX the Musical is coming to the Peace Center from Tuesday, July 18th to Sunday, July 30th in Greenville.

7NEWS sat down with SIX the Musical actor Gerianne Perez who plays Catherine of Aragon in the musical to find out what audiences can expect this year.

In SIX, Catherine is portrayed as the entertaining and sassy divorced wife of King Henry VIII.

“He (King Henry VIII) found Anne Belin and that’s where the infamous beheading story started and then that’s where his saga with all the wives started,” Perez said.

Perez shared that her character was heavily inspired by entertainment performers Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez. Perez said she looked to both artists for preparation as Catherine of Aragon.

“I kind of was pulling an icon status from Beyonce and the spirit and energy from J. Lo,” Perez said.

“Even back to rehearsals, I was watching documentaries and live performances of Beyonce… and J. Lo brings in my Latina sass to Catherine of Aragon who was historically from Spain.”

Perez also ensured that attendees could have little to no knowledge of the history of King Henry VIII. The musical has something for everyone.

“I love it when people walk in not knowing what SIX is because we are about to completely subvert your expectations,” Perez said.

“We are on stage giving a concert-level performance.”

Anyone interested in attending the SIX the Musical at the Peace Center can purchase their tickets here.