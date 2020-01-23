SJWD Water District issues boil water advisory for part of Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District issued a boil water advisory for part of Spartanburg County.
According to the release, about 75 customers should boil their water following a water main break.
Anyone who lives in the impacted areas listed below should boil their water for one full minute before consuming it.
The impacted areas include:
- On Highway 357 from Rector Road to Clement Loop Road
- Miriam Street
- Barnett Street
- Charles Street
- Bruce Road
Crews have been working to repair the break and flush the main lines. According to the release, the repairs should be finished by 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Residents should boil their water until further notice.
Anyone with questions should contact SJWD.