SJWD Water District issues boil water advisory for part of Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District issued a boil water advisory for part of Spartanburg County.

According to the release, about 75 customers should boil their water following a water main break.

Anyone who lives in the impacted areas listed below should boil their water for one full minute before consuming it.

The impacted areas include:

On Highway 357 from Rector Road to Clement Loop Road

Miriam Street

Barnett Street

Charles Street

Bruce Road

Crews have been working to repair the break and flush the main lines. According to the release, the repairs should be finished by 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Residents should boil their water until further notice.

Anyone with questions should contact SJWD.