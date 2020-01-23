SJWD Water District issues boil water advisory for part of Spartanburg Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Water faucet boil water advisory generic_133264

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District issued a boil water advisory for part of Spartanburg County.

According to the release, about 75 customers should boil their water following a water main break.

Anyone who lives in the impacted areas listed below should boil their water for one full minute before consuming it.

The impacted areas include:

  • On Highway 357 from Rector Road to Clement Loop Road
  • Miriam Street
  • Barnett Street
  • Charles Street
  • Bruce Road

Crews have been working to repair the break and flush the main lines. According to the release, the repairs should be finished by 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Residents should boil their water until further notice.

Anyone with questions should contact SJWD.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store