SJWD Water District issues boil water advisory for some residents after water main break

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District officials have issued a boil water advisory for some residents following a broken water main.

According to a news release, residents impacted by the broken main on Hannon Road, Martha Court, and Olin Drive should boil their water for one minute before consuming.

“We have no reason to believe the water has been compromised, this is simply a precaution,” according to the release.

The following streets were impacted:

Hannon Road from Williams Bottom Road to New Cut Road

Olin Drive and Martha Court

Here are some suggestions issued by the district during the boil water advisory: