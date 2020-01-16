SJWD Water District issues boil water advisory

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District issued a boil water advisory following a water main break.

The following areas should boil their water until further notice:

Duncan Reidville Road from Rogers Bridge Road to Berry Shoals Road.

Boiter Road

Brandy Mill Chase Road

Wilmington Court

Rice Planters Lane

Crews were working Wednesday to repair the water line.

SJWD Water District officials said water sample tests should be completed at about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Click here to check for status updates on the advisory.