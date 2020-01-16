SJWD Water District issues boil water advisory

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District issued a boil water advisory following a water main break.
The following areas should boil their water until further notice:
- Duncan Reidville Road from Rogers Bridge Road to Berry Shoals Road.
- Boiter Road
- Brandy Mill Chase Road
- Wilmington Court
- Rice Planters Lane
Crews were working Wednesday to repair the water line.
SJWD Water District officials said water sample tests should be completed at about 6 p.m. Thursday.