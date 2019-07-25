Slain Ole Miss student was shot to death after leaving bar

This photo provided by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department shows Brandon A. Theesfeld, 22, in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Authorities on Monday arrested Theesfeld, a University of Mississippi student from Texas, saying he killed a female Ole Miss student. (Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

HARMONTOWN, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a University of Mississippi student was recorded on surveillance video leaving a bar alone hours before she was found shot to death.

The city of Oxford released the video showing 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial alive hours before deputies found her body about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from university grounds. It shows Kostial hugging someone and leaving the bar at about 11:52 p.m. She’s picked up minutes later by a grey van.

Kostial’s roommate said Kostial arrived home around midnight. It’s unclear what happened between then and when her body was found in Harmontown that morning.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department told reporters Wednesday that a preliminary autopsy determined Kostial died of gunshot wounds. Classmate Brandon A. Theesfeld, of Texas, has been charged with murder in her death.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)