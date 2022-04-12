COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man and his three sons have been charged with attempted murder after opening fire on a truck and injuring passengers in Walterboro earlier this month.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they arrested 56-year-old Melvin Lemack and his children, 25-year-old Louis, 19-year-old Zakery, and 17-year-old Ellison on five counts each of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

According to an affidavit, Lemack and his sons stopped a vehicle on Logan Farm Road, near their driveway, and struck it with a baseball bat.

Investigators said the men then opened fire on the vehicle, striking it multiple times, disabling it, while five people were inside.

Four passengers were injured.

The affidavit said the victims ran away from the vehicle and were stopped by law enforcement a short distance away. They were all treated “for a multitude of gunshot wounds of different calibers,” according to records.

Each victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. We’re told all five survived.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED’s assistance in their investigation. The four men were booked into the Colleton County Detention Center.