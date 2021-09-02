SLED arrests S.C. ex-clerk for embezzling more than $200K

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

SCRANTON, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Wednesday that a former clerk for a South Carolina town has been arrested for embezzlement after allegedly buying personal items worth more than $200,000 with the town’s credit card.

WCBD-TV reports 48-year-old Tammy Renea Sarvis faces a charge of embezzlement of public funds valuing $10,000 or more. Sarvis served as clerk for the Town of Scranton from 2018 to 2021.

She was processed at the Florence County Detention Center. It was unknown is she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.