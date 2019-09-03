SLED arson dog, investigators respond to Judson Mill in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An arson investigator was called to the scene of an area mill Tuesday morning after firefighters responded to that location earlier.

According to Parker District Fire Department officials, fire crews were on the scene of Judson Mill, located along Easley Bridge Road in Greenville County.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. Ryan Flood confirmed that the fire marshal requested an arson investigator respond to the scene.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Thom Berry confirmed that one of the agency’s arson dogs was requested at the scene of the investigation at the old Judson Mill.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store