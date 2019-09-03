SLED arson dog, investigators respond to Judson Mill in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An arson investigator was called to the scene of an area mill Tuesday morning after firefighters responded to that location earlier.

According to Parker District Fire Department officials, fire crews were on the scene of Judson Mill, located along Easley Bridge Road in Greenville County.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. Ryan Flood confirmed that the fire marshal requested an arson investigator respond to the scene.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Thom Berry confirmed that one of the agency’s arson dogs was requested at the scene of the investigation at the old Judson Mill.