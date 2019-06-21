SLED charges Walhalla woman in insurance claim scheme

by: WSPA Staff

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officers arrested a woman Friday after filing a false insurance claim.

SLED said Robbie Leigh Eades, 29, of Walhalla, was arrested in connection with creating a fictitious company in order to file an insurance claim for vehicle repairs.

According to SLED, Eades was charged with presenting a false claim for insurance benefit, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Eades was booked at the Oconee County Detention Center.

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office requested the SLED investigation.

