SLED cites Spartanburg Co. restaurant for exec. order violation

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A restaurant in Spartanburg County has been cited by SLED for not complying with the governor’s executive order requiring masks in restaurants.

SLED confirmed on Friday they have issued a citation to Ike’s, a family- owned and operated business at the corner of Boundary and Archer Streets.

We previously reported that the restaurant has become known for not enforcing customers or employees to wear masks. The owner of Ike’s, Neil Rodgers, had posted a sign on the restaurant’s front door that says his employees wouldn’t be wearing masks due to religious beliefs.

Governor McMaster’s executive order says that all employees and customers must wear a mask while inside a restaurant, unless they are actively eating.

According to the executive order, the penalty for violation of any provision of this and prior executive orders is a misdemeanor, and, upon conviction, the violator must be fined not more than one hundred dollars or imprisoned for not more than thirty days.