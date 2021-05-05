SLED: Belton Police officer charged with assault and battery, misconduct in office

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A City of Belton police officer has been charged by SLED in connection with inappropriately touching a person.

On Wednesday, agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a City of Belton police officer in connection with inappropriately touching an individual on numerous occasions between Oct. 1, 2019, and July 31, 2020.

Derrall Blake Foster, 33, was charged with second-degree assault and battery, along with misconduct in office, according to SLED.

Belton Police Chief Robert W. Young, Jr. released a statement on Wednesday:

The South Carolina Attorney General’s office obtained indictments for Cpl. Derrall Blake Foster III, a two year veteran of the Belton Police Department for Assault & battery 2nd Degree and Misconduct in Office. The indictment stems from a complaint made by a co-worker in late summer 2020. Following the complaint, Chief Robert Young requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conduct an independent third-party investigation to ensure complete transparency and eliminate any potential claim of biases. Foster remains on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of any future court proceedings. Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, our office will not release any further details. Chief Robert W. Young, Jr.

Foster was booked at the Anderson County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.