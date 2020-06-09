SLED conducting preliminary inquiry following complaint against Woodruff Police Chief

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – SLED confirmed Tuesday afternoon they are conducting a preliminary inquiry following a complaint against Woodruff Police Chief Greg Ryan.

Information is limited at this time, but SLED said they are working closely with the Criminal Justice Academy as they look into the allegations made in the complaint.

City Manager Lee Bailey said “the City of Woodruff supports Chief Ryan and the entire police department during this time.”

Bailey went on to say Chief Ryan will remain on active duty as Chief of Police.

No further information is available at this time.