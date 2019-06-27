SLED declines to investigate ‘sexual activities’ in Mauldin PD

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division declined Thursday to investigate the Mauldin Police Department.

Mauldin Police asked SLED to investigate on June 20 after their own internal investigation found a hand-full of employees were having inappropriate sexual relations while on duty.

SLED reviewed the request for a criminal investigation. After discussing the matter internally and with appropriate prosecutors, they declined to investigate.

Since the beginning of the June, five employees resigned and two were fired.

According to a memo released by the City of Mauldin, the investigation revealed that Dispatcher Calandria Dawson, Dispatcher Amy Ketchum, Corporal Christopher McHone, Corporal Kyle Quin, Corporal Christian Balsiger, Corporal LaQuendin Counts and Sergeant Adam Lawrence were involved in inappropriate sexual activities.

SLED officials said they could not comment on the matter any further.