SLED file reveals details in investigation of former Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- 7News has learned new details about the investigation into former Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division that preceded Miller’s resignation.

The file shows Miller wrote a letter to SLED last March asking the agency to investigate several allegations against him. The first were accusations that Miller had conspired to have a man arrested. That man also accused Miller of misusing money from the Greenville Police Foundation, a non-profit that raises money for the police department. SLED did not find evidence to back up those allegations.

The second claim was based on a call to the city whistleblower hotline in February of last year accusing Miller of giving preferential treatment to a wealthy businessman whose donations had helped purchase police equipment. The businessman was arrested and charged with public intoxication in August of 2018. The report claimed then-Chief Miller said “[redacted]’s prominence did play a role in dismissing the charge” and that it would be an embarrassment to the city and City Council.

The investigation found Miller was instrumental in getting that charge dropped and that he may have misled SLED about it.

A solicitor said Miller showed “questionable judgement” in that case and by using his influence to direct contracts toward board members of the Police Foundation. The solicitor declined to press charges against Miller.

7News attempts to reach Miller Thursday were unsuccessful.