SLED: Former Gaffney Police officer accused in sexual battery incident

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former officer with the Gaffney Police Department has been arrested regarding an incident where he engaged in sexual battery towards an individual who was incapacitated, agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division said on Friday.

Roger Michael Hadden, 38, was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree. The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, according to SLED.

Hadden was booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

