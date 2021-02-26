SLED: Former Greenville Co. deputy charged in connection to unlawful 2020 arrest, assault

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The SC Law Enforcement Division has arrested a former Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputy in connection with an incident where they say he injured and unlawfully arrested a person on Aug. 5, 2020.

According to arrest warrants, the deputy made an unlawful arrest and struck a victim with his legs and hands.

Ryan A. Gibson, 29, was charged with assault and battery 3rd degree, misconduct and misconduct in office, according to SLED.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Friday:

On July 30, 2020 the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office initiated an internal investigation after local community activist Traci Fant reached out on behalf of the complainant to inquire on the proper procedure for filing a formal complaint against former deputy, Ryan Gibson. Our Office of Professional Standards immediately communicated the proper channels to Ms. Fant and subsequently an investigation ensued. Upon receiving that complaint we met with the individual involved and initiated a thorough and timely investigation, which resulted in sustaining the gentleman’s complaint against Mr. Gibson. Subsequently, Ryan Gibson was terminated on August 5, 2020 for Conduct Unbecoming, Violation of General Order 229 dealing with improper criminal process and Violation of General Order 205 relating to excessive use of force. In regards to the incident, Sheriff Hobart Lewis had this to say, “While the incident was extremely unfortunate, I am very grateful for Ms. Fant and her activism, by bringing this incident to our attention and communicating the proper methods for filing a grievance against a GCSO employee. As seen in the investigation, our investigators within our Office of Professional Standards conducted a thorough and timely investigation and resolved the matter with a sustained complaint.” Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center. He is expected to have a bond hearing Friday night.